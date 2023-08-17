A police officer said he feared for his life a man started to strangle him on the side of the road.

Breck Williams, 28, from Fford Llanerch in Wrexham, grabbed the officer round the neck after he had been pulled over whilst riding his e-bike.

PC Ian Evans was only saved by his colleagues after he pressed the panic button on his radio.

The defendant was sentenced to 14 months for strangling the officer and another 3 months for driving offence. Credit: PA Images

Prosecutor David Mainstone told Mold Crown Court that PC Ian Evans had been in an unmarked police car around midnight on 28 March.

PC Evans saw Williams on an electric bike, without lights, swerve around a pedestrian. The officer switched on his blue lights and drove in front of the bike to slow it down.

He left his police vehicle and, whilst trying to apprehend the rider, Williams gripped him round the throat and began to strangle him.

The officer said it was the "scariest" incident he had experienced in his 27-year career.

Breck William's defence lawyer said his client was genuinely sorry.

"He is a man capable of helping others and acting in very different ways," he added.

After admitting to intentionally strangling the officer, Williams was jailed for 14 months for the attack on the officer.

He was handed another three months for driving offences and banned from driving for 12 months.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…