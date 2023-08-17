A serving police officer has appeared in court charged with perverting the course of justice.

Pc Paul Higgins, who serves with South Wales Police, is accused of exercising “the powers and privileges of a constable improperly” by pursuing and partaking in a sexual relationship with a woman whom he originally met as a victim of crime.

The 41-year-old is also charged with three counts of unauthorised access to police computer systems, and one count of improper exercise of police powers.

Charges allege that Higgins, of Hengoed, Caerphilly, intended to secure unauthorised access to a programme or data held in a computer in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, between 29 August and 21 September 2020.

Higgins allegedly gave incorrect accounts to colleagues, supervisors and investigators

It is also alleged that the officer did a series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice at Aberdare between 1 April 2021 and 12 December 2022.

The charges detail the alleged acts as giving incorrect accounts to colleagues, supervisors and investigators from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) regarding how the relationship with the woman started.

Higgins is said to have “encouraged her to give the same false account” to investigators, which charges allege “had a tendency to pervert the course of public justice”.

The hearing at Newport Magistrates' Court took place on Thursday morning with the officer speaking only to confirm his name, date of birth and address. He did not enter pleas to the five charges against him.

Judge David Webster sent the case to Newport Crown Court for trial and released Higgins on unconditional bail ahead of the first hearing on 14 September.

He told the defendant: “The court has determined that this is a matter that has to go to the crown court."

The defendant appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning

Rina-Marie Hill represented Higgins during the hearing while Jonathan Evans appeared for the prosecution.

The IOPC began an investigation into the officer following a referral about his conduct from South Wales Police in May 2021.

Charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service after the IOPC passed it a file of evidence following completion of its investigation in February 2023.

South Wales Police told the police watchdog that Higgins remains suspended.

