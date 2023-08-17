Six people are being treated in hospital following a crash on a busy road near Blackwood.

It happened at around 9:30am this morning, according to the Welsh Ambulance Service.

The A4049 Pengam Road has now reopened in both directions, after being closed for hours since this morning, because of the collision at A469 High Street.

An air ambulance also landed to help paramedics at the scene.

Six people were taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Gwent Police had earlier urged motorists to "avoid the area and find alternative routes".

The force is now asking road users to "stay safe" after confirming the road's reopening.

In a statement, a Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson told ITV News: “We were called today (17 August) at around 09:34 to reports of a road traffic collision on Pengam Road, Caerphilly.

"We sent three emergency ambulances, one duty operations manager, one Cymru high acuity response unit and our hazardous area response team.

"Our crews were also supported on scene by the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service who travelled by air ambulance.

"Six patients were transported to the University Hospital of Wales.”

