World Rugby has appealed the decision to overturn a red card given to England captain Owen Farrell for a high tackle against Wales.

The move from World Rugby could put Farrell's involvement in the early stages of the Rugby World Cup in doubt.

The decision to give the fly half a red card was overturned on Tuesday after a panel found mitigating circumstances surrounding the tackle.

But, having examined the written judgement of the hearing, World Rugby believes there is grounds for an appeal, the details of which have yet to be confirmed.

More to follow.