August's second big storm is threatening to disrupt a major music festival this weekend.

Named Storm Betty, winds of up to 60mph are forecast to sweep across much of Wales from Friday night - putting the Green Man Festival at risk.

The festival, held in Crickhowell, Powys, is set to be hit by a storm from six o'clock on Friday evening.

It comes as the Met Office has named Storm Betty, the second storm in August, and issued a yellow weather warning for wind which will narrowly avoid the festival.

The storm is expected to bring high winds from Anglesey to Pembrokeshire, blowing at speeds of up to 60mph.

As well as high winds, "some heavy and thundery downpours" are also expected.

The yellow "be aware" warning for wind will be in place between 6pm on Friday and midday on Saturday.

Meteorologists warn there could be "some damage to buildings," as well as possible disruption to travel and potential power cuts.

The organisation also warn: "Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."

The Green Man Festival, which started on Thursday, is set to be packed with musical acts and entertainment, including performances from First Aid Kit, Devo and Self Esteem.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...