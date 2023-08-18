A "violent" man "terrified" his ex-partner with threats to "slice up" her new boyfriend, a court has been told.

Shahriar Bashardoust, from Cardiff, said he would smash his ex-girlfriend's head with a hammer and "slice up" her new boyfriend.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the 41-year-old threatened to kill his former partner and her new boyfriend, as well as making threats against her boyfriend's children.

Bashardoust had been in an on-off relationship with the victim for six years. Earlier this year, the victim ended the "abusive relationship" before informing Bashardoust by text on 3 April she had a new partner.

Eight days later, the victim received a phone call informing her Bashardoust had overdosed on his medication and wanted to speak to her.

The victim recognised this as as an attempt made by Bashardoust to allegedly "manipulate" her.

Judge Lucy Crowther told Bashardoust: "In that call you were extraordinarily offensive and abusive not just to her but to her partner."

In the call, Bashardoust is said to have threatened to "slice up" her partner with a knife, adding that he "couldn't wait" to hear her squeal. He is also said to have used a racist slur against his ex's new boyfriend.

In a statement to the court, Bashardoust's ex said: "He's made me scared to even leave the house. I do all my shopping online. I've lost all my family ties and friends because of him. Before I met him I would go out and be social. He wouldn't let me leave the house. I believed the things he said about me were true and I lost confidence in myself."

Bashardoust, of Roath, Cardiff, admitted threats to kill and racially aggravated abuse. The defendant had 26 previous offences on his record including grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

Defending Bashardoust, Ross McQuillan-Johnson said the defendant's mental health struggles had been a "longstanding problem" but since he was remanded in custody he has been "using his time wisely". Judge Crowther described Bashardoust as "a very violent man" and jailed him for 21 months.

