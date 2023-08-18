A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving three cars, a campervan and a motorcycle.

It happened on the A44 near Llandegley in Powys around 10.30am on Thursday morning (17 August).

Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed its investigating the collision.

A black and yellow BMW motorcycle, purple Mazda campervan, silver Ford Fiesta and a silver Mitsubishi L200 pickup were involved in the collision.

The man riding the motorcycle died at the scene and police say the road was closed until 11.50pm.

Officers want anyone with information that could help with their investigation to call 101, quoting reference: DP DP20230817-111.