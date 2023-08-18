Dyfed-Powys Police has put out an appeal after four masked men broke into a Co-op shop on Brecon Road, Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, and stole money.

According to police, CCTV at the store shows the four individuals, all wearing balaclavas, taking money containers shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

The shop was forced to close on Wednesday as a result of the burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with the force as investigations continue.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…