Alex Cuthbert will not play for Wales tomorrow against South Africa despite being set to make a return from injury.

The news means Cuthbert will have missed all three of Wales' warm-up matches as their preparations for the Rugby World Cup draw to a close.

The Ospreys winger will instead be replaced in the starting XV by Tom Rogers, who wins his fourth cap having featured in the defeat against England last weekend.

Alex Cuthbert joins Dan Biggar (centre) and Liam Williams (right) in being sidelined for the South Africa clash due to injury fears Credit: PA

The WRU confirmed on Friday morning Cuthbert will be left on the sidelines as a "precaution" due to "calf tightness".

It is another blow for Wales as Cuthbert joins a growing list of experienced players to miss out due to injury.

Both Number 8 Taulupe Faletau and fly-half Gareth Anscombe are currently racing to be fit in time for the World Cup, struggling with calf and thumb injuries respectively.

It is also the third time this week coach Gatland has had to make alterations to the starting XV.

Tom Rogers, who featured in Wales' defeat against England last Saturday, will replace Alex Cuthbert in the starting XV Credit: PA

It was confirmed on Thursday both fly half Dan Biggar and full back Liam Williams will also miss out due to injury fears.

Biggar, who is struggling with "a back irritation" will be replaced by Scarlets Sam Costelow, while Williams will miss out due to a tight hamstring.

Following tomorrow's final warm-up game, against South Africa at the Principality Stadium, Wales will get their World Cup campaign under way against Fiji on Sunday 10 September in Bordeaux.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...