Coach Warren Gatland will not be sacked even if Wales do not perform well at the Rugby World Cup, Nigel Walker has said.

The acting WRU CEO said he saw "no circumstances" in which Gatland would be removed from his position regardless of how the team fares at the World Cup.

Walker made the comments during a press conference on Thursday unveiling the new WRU boss Abi Tierney at the Principality Stadium.

When asked whose job it would be to sack Gatland, who took over the reins for a second time in December, the acting CEO firstly said: "Warren's scary, so it would be Abi [Tierney]."

Warren Gatland rejoined as Wales coach in December on a five-year-long contract Credit: PA

He went on to say: "I need to be serious about that because it's a very serious question. That is not going to happen," adding: "We have one of the best coaches in the world, if not the best coach in the world.

"I went out to Switzerland to watch the Welsh squad train and the transformation, the skill level, the fitness - all the measures you would use - were off the scale. I’m confident Wales will do well in the World Cup. Not that we’ll win by 50 points in the final. I’m confident we’ll do well."

Gatland's men next play on Saturday, when they take on South Africa in Cardiff. It is the final warm-up match before the World Cup.

There are wholesale changes to the team, with full-back Liam Williams and flanker Dan Lydiate the only players who remain in the starting XV after the defeat to England last week.

Wales then kick-off their tournament in France with a match against Fiji on 10 September, before taking on Portugal, Australia and Georgia in their other group matches.

