An 80-year-old man has died after a car hit a stone wall on a seafront in the middle of the night.

North Wales police were called to West Promenade, Rhos on Sea, at 3.37am on Saturday, 19 August.

A silver Mercedes car had collided with a stone wall on the corner of the junction of West Promenade with Marine Road.

The force confirmed that the single occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for the public’s help as they try to establish what happened.

Sgt Jason Diamond, from the Roads Policing Unit at North Wales Police, said: “Our deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the gentleman who has passed away.

“As the collision only involved one vehicle and due to the lack of traffic on the road at the time of the incident, we’re appealing to residents in the area to consider whether they may have recordings of the incident through CCTV on their homes or video doorbell footage which could be of assistance to us.

“We’re asking anyone who may have footage to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident number A132481.”