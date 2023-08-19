A person has died after being hit by a train in Carmarthenshire.

The incident happened near Llanelli at 5pm on Friday, British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed.

They said that the person involved in the incident died at the scene and it is not being treated as suspicious.

Transport for Wales (TfW) confirmed the railway line has now re-opened and is operating as normal.

A spokesman for BTP said: “Officers were called to the line close to llanelli station at 5pm following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Paramedics also attended however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”