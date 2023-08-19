A campsite owner has described the "damage" caused by August's second big storm.

Around a dozen tents were damaged and a car windscreen smashed during the night at Newgale Campsite in Pembrokeshire.

It follows a Met Office wind warning for parts of west and north-west Wales which was in place until noon due to Storm Betty.

Mike Harris, owner of Newgale Campsite, said the damaged started at midnight "when the winds were at their strongest."

Mr Harris said the bad weather has "sadly put an end to some of the families holidays." Credit: Mike Harris

"From flying debris there was a smashed windscreen on one of the vehicles and this morning we've counted probably a dozen tents that are beyond repair or completely destroyed."

He said that the damage varied from "broken poles to completely shredded tents", adding that there was "a lot of damage and a lot of possessions lost this morning."

He continued: "Sadly it's completely put an end to some of the families holidays.

"This morning you've got families with children who were at the start of a really fun holiday and just one day amongst it can ruin all that and that's mother nature unfortunately."

Despite the "long night", Mr Harris said that campers are generally "in good spirits."

"Some of the kids were quite frightened but other found it funny." He added.

Travel analysts Inrix said a fallen tree on the rail line was affecting Transport for Wales trains between Pwllheli, Gwynedd, and Machynlleth, Powys.

Storm Betty is the second storm named in August, following Storm Antoni which occurred earlier this month.

This is the second time since storm naming was introduced in 2015 that two storms have been named in August, following Ellen and Francis in August 2020.

