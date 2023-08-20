Play Brightcove video

The moment little Arlo got a visit from his favourite player, Joe Ralls.

A boy who was hospitalised after breaking his leg is on the road to recovery after receiving a special visit from one of his favourite football players.

Arlo Jones, from Brecon, was set to spend his seventh birthday in hospital after breaking his femur in a climbing frame accident.

But thanks to his parents, with a little help from Cardiff City Football Club, they made sure it was a birthday he will never forget by arranging for Arlo to get a visit from his favourite player, Joe Ralls.

It happened courtesy of Arlo's dad Adam, who had uploaded a video of the young boy on Twitter appealing for people's help to try and get a player to visit him in hospital on his birthday.

Arlo had broken his femur in a climbing frame accident. Credit: Adam Jones

Adam said: "The amount of shares (the video received) was incredible. The response I had was fantastic from the Cardiff fans, absolutely unbelievable.

"He absolutely adores Cardiff, he lives and dreams Cardiff."

After sharing on social media, Adam was able to get in touch with the Cardiff City team and it was arranged for Joe Ralls to pay him a visit in hospital.

He added: "Seconds before Joe Ralls walked in, Arlo was so sad, he was in pain, and then when he saw Joe Ralls he just lit up. It was absolutely incredible to see him like that.

"He was very shocked, Joe Ralls was excellent with him.

"He brought the club doctor with him as well, he had a chat with Arlo because Arlo's been struggling with physio, it was incredible. For Arlo, it was absolutely amazing."

Following the visit, Adam said Cardiff City had also sent him an email which contained a special video message from Aaron Ramsey.

"Aaron Ramsey had sent Arlo a personalised video saying 'Happy Birthday Arlo, hope the doctors are looking after you and can't wait to meet you and get you back down to city to watch the games,' Adam added.

"He (Arlo) just couldn't believe it."

The club also sent Arlo some merchendise to celebrate his Birthday. Credit: Adam Jones

Since the surprise visit and video message, Adam said Arlo has managed to walk for the first time since his accident.

"It's absolutely, definitely helped him," said Adam.

"It's helped us all really. It's helped me, with him, giving him a special birthday and all that, you know.

"It's something I had up my sleeve. I told him, 'don't worry mate I've got something up my sleeve for you'. And to get it over the line and see him and his face like that."

He added: "He (Arlo) told me it was the best birthday present ever."

