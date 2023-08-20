A major road has been closed following a road traffic collision.

Emergency services are in attendance following the incident, which has led to the A449 from Coldra to Usk being closed in both directions.

Gwent Police said diversions are in place which may cause congestion.

They are advising drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes for their journeys.

