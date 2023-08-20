Six teenagers have been arrested over anti-social behaviour in a city centre.

The teens, aged between 13 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of public order offences - after incidents which took place in the city of Swansea over the past two weeks.

In addition, 24 others are set to receive home visits from police and will be issued with anti-social behaviour warnings.

South Wales Police said it could take more action after viewing CCTV footage.

The force added the behaviour has included fighting, street drinking, use of drugs, criminal damage, and aggressive and verbal abuse towards members of the public.

Neighbourhood police inspector Mark Watkins said: “A Section 35 dispersal order was put in place for Swansea city centre on Wednesday 16 August, and since then, as well as six teenagers having been arrested, three youths have been directed to leave the area, whilst four other individuals are to receive postal requisitions for criminal offences committed.

"We have an additional 24 individuals at this stage who will receive home visits from police and partners to be issued with ASB warnings.

“A full investigation and review of CCTV will now take place over the coming weeks, in order to identify those who have been involved in antisocial behaviour and we will take robust action against them.

“This behaviour has included fighting, street drinking, smoking of drugs, criminal damage, aggressive and verbal abuse towards members of the public including the elderly, as well as police officers and others who work within the city in the public transport, retail, entertainment, and food establishments.

“We will not tolerate or accept this level of disorder or disruption in Swansea and robust action will be taken against those who are identified as committing offences and disorder.

"We will continue to have an increased police presence in the city centre over the weekend, and until the end of the school summer holiday period, and officers won’t hesitate to enforce the extra powers afforded to them.”

He added: “We are working closely with our partners to ensure that Swansea city centre remains a safe place to work, live and visit.

"The plea to parents and carers is for you to know where your teenager is and they are perhaps coming into the city centre without your knowledge.

"We would ask that all parents and guardians chat to their teenager and advise them that their futures could ultimately be affected by criminal convictions if we find that they have been involved in the recent ASB issues.”

