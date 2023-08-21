Former Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones faced a difficult start to his Toulon career after being sent to the sin bin just three minutes after coming off the bench.

The former Wales captain came on in the 51st minute to make his Top 14 debut against Lyon, who sit at the top of the table.

Toulon lost 27-15 as the 37-year-old lock saw yellow minutes later for a high tackle on former France international fly-half Marc Doussain.

Jones is the most capped player in international rugby history, having played for Wales 161 times.

He joined the French giants as injury cover following his international retirement just three months before the Rugby World Cup.

Toulon next play Bayonne on Saturday at home and are currently 11th in the Top 14 table.

Jones will make a much-anticipated return to the Principality Stadium later this year, playing against Wales for the Barbarians on 4th November.

