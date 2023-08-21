Play Brightcove video

Wales' Corey Domachowski has spoken about mixed emotions when finding out about his selection ahead of the World Cup, next month.

The prop says he was waiting to go to his grandmother's funeral when he got the call to say he was selected for the Welsh World Cup campaign.

Speaking after the announcement, he said that despite it being a sad occasion for him and his family, they were "ecstatic" when they heard the good news from head coach, Warren Gatland.

"It was quite nice actually, because obviously it's such a sad day and everyone was a bit down and it lifted the mood a bit," he said.

He later described being "lost for words" in a tweet, saying "they’ve all been looking down on me from above".

This is Domachowski's first World Cup appearance.

The 26-year-old won his first Wales cap this year, making his debut for the side on 5 August 2023. He was part of the team which beat England on home soil in the World Cup warm-ups earlier this month.

He plays for Cardiff Rugby and previously played for their academy team.

