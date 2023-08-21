In 2019, Johnny Williams watched the Rugby World Cup from a hospital bed.

Four years on, the Welsh centre has been named by Warren Gatland as one of the 33 men travelling to France to play for Wales in the World Cup.

The squad, which was announced on Monday morning, also includes likes of George North, who will compete in his fourth World Cup, Leigh Halfpenny and Dan Biggar.

Born in Western-super-Mare, Williams began his career playing in an England shirt. Aged 19, he represented the side in the 2016 World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

Williams spent the 2018/2019 season playing centre for Newcastle Falcons, before moving to Scarlets at the beginning of the next season.

In June 2019, he played in an uncapped game for England against the Barbarians.

Johnny Williams had started playing for Scarletts when he was diagnosed. Credit: PA Images

His successes hadn't gone unnoticed by Wales' head coach, Wayne Pivac, who had his sights set on Williams for his team. His father, Gareth, was originally from Rhyl which made him suitable for the team.

Though, his season was quickly cut short when he received a cancer diagnosis.

In an Instagram post at the time, he wrote: "I’ve recently faced a slight bump in the road after being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

"This came as a huge surprise and out of no where but these things alway do and there's no preparing for it."

Williams underwent chemotherapy throughout the second half of the year.

210823 - johnny williams instagram Credit: Instagram / Johnny Williams

Williams returned to professional rugby in January 2020. Later that year debuted for Wales in November, playing for the side against Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup.

His first international try for Wales came later that month against England.

After suffering a hamstring injury earlier this year, Williams had only one game, Wales v South Africa, to impress Gatland and earn his ticket to France - and it seems to have worked.

His remarkable turnaround means he will join the 33-man side in France, next month.

Warren Gatland's squad will face Fiji first on Sunday, 10 September.

Read more information about testicular cancers and how to spot the symptoms on the NHS website.

