Warren Gatland has named the squad he will be taking to France for the Rugby World Cup next month.

The 33-man line-up includes likes of George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Dan Biggar and Taulupe Faletau - who have more than 450 caps for Wales between them.

The squad will be missing some experience such as the likes of Ken Owens who was released from the World Cup squad in June after failing to recover from a back injury.

Wales suffered a heavy defeat to South Africa on Saturday losing 52-16 to the current champions. The game was billed as the final chance for players to impress before Gatland before today's selection.

He will be hoping that his new-look squad can put the last year of chaos behind them with success at the World Cup.

The Welsh side lost two out of their three World Cup warm-ups this summer. Credit: WRU

The full squad is as follows:

FORWARDS:Taine Basham, Talywain RFC

Adam Beard, Birchgrove RFC

Elliot Dee, Newbridge RFC

Corey Domachowski, Gilfach Goch RFC

Ryan Elias, Carmarthen Athletic RFC

Taulupe Faletau, RTW Ebbw vale

Tomos Francis, Malton and Norton RFC

Dafydd Jenkins, Porthcawl RFC

Dewi Lake, Valley Ravens RFC

Dillon Lewis, Beddau RFC

Dan Lydiate, Rhayader RFC

Jac Morgan, Cwmtwrch RFC

Tommy Reffell, Pencoed RFC

Will Rowlands

Nicky Smith, Waunarlwydd RFC

Gareth Thomas, Newcastle Emlyn RFC

Henry Thomas, Bath RFC

Christ Tshiunza, Rhiwbina Squirrels

Aaron Wainwright, Whiteheads RFC

BACKS:

Josh Adams, Hendy RFC

Gareth Anscombe, Ponsonby Rugby Club

Dan Biggar, Gorseinon RFC

Sam Costelow, Pencoed RFC

Gareth Davies, Newcastle Emlyn RFC

Rio Dyer, Risca RFC

Mason Grady, Barry RFC

Leigh Halfpenny, Gorseinon RFC

George North, Llangefni RFC

Louis Rees-Zammit, Rumney RFC

Nick Tompkins, Old Elthamians RFC

Johnny Williams, Rams RFC

Liam Williams, Waunarlwydd RFC & Penlan RFC

Tomos Williams, Treorchy RFC

A good tournament in France would not cure all ills but it would give the game here a much-needed boost.

Wales' first game against Fiji kicks off at 8:00pm (UK time) in the Stade de Bordeaux on Sunday, 10 September.

They then take on Portugal, Australia and Georgia in their other group matches.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...