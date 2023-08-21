Live
Wales World Cup squad announcement: Anscombe, Faletau and Biggar among 33-man side for France
Warren Gatland has named the squad he will be taking to France for the Rugby World Cup next month.
The 33-man line-up includes likes of George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Dan Biggar and Taulupe Faletau - who have more than 450 caps for Wales between them.
The squad will be missing some experience such as the likes of Ken Owens who was released from the World Cup squad in June after failing to recover from a back injury.
Wales suffered a heavy defeat to South Africa on Saturday losing 52-16 to the current champions. The game was billed as the final chance for players to impress before Gatland before today's selection.
He will be hoping that his new-look squad can put the last year of chaos behind them with success at the World Cup.
The full squad is as follows:
FORWARDS:Taine Basham, Talywain RFC
Adam Beard, Birchgrove RFC
Elliot Dee, Newbridge RFC
Corey Domachowski, Gilfach Goch RFC
Ryan Elias, Carmarthen Athletic RFC
Taulupe Faletau, RTW Ebbw vale
Tomos Francis, Malton and Norton RFC
Dafydd Jenkins, Porthcawl RFC
Dewi Lake, Valley Ravens RFC
Dillon Lewis, Beddau RFC
Dan Lydiate, Rhayader RFC
Jac Morgan, Cwmtwrch RFC
Tommy Reffell, Pencoed RFC
Will Rowlands
Nicky Smith, Waunarlwydd RFC
Gareth Thomas, Newcastle Emlyn RFC
Henry Thomas, Bath RFC
Christ Tshiunza, Rhiwbina Squirrels
Aaron Wainwright, Whiteheads RFC
BACKS:
Josh Adams, Hendy RFC
Gareth Anscombe, Ponsonby Rugby Club
Dan Biggar, Gorseinon RFC
Sam Costelow, Pencoed RFC
Gareth Davies, Newcastle Emlyn RFC
Rio Dyer, Risca RFC
Mason Grady, Barry RFC
Leigh Halfpenny, Gorseinon RFC
George North, Llangefni RFC
Louis Rees-Zammit, Rumney RFC
Nick Tompkins, Old Elthamians RFC
Johnny Williams, Rams RFC
Liam Williams, Waunarlwydd RFC & Penlan RFC
Tomos Williams, Treorchy RFC
A good tournament in France would not cure all ills but it would give the game here a much-needed boost.
Wales' first game against Fiji kicks off at 8:00pm (UK time) in the Stade de Bordeaux on Sunday, 10 September.
They then take on Portugal, Australia and Georgia in their other group matches.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...