Credit: South Wales Police

CCTV has captured the moment a robber stormed a shop in a quiet Cardiff suburb, terrifying a worker with two knives.

Chris Jenkins, entered a shop in Llanishen, Cardiff and cornered a 41-year-old woman behind the till.

Police said he demanded money from the tills but she was unable to open them.

Jenkins them demanded she emptied her pockets.

He is then seen raiding the shelves taking items with him before running out of the shop.

A member of the public witnessed a man acting suspiciously behind his home, just after the incident had taken place.

He appeared to be changing his clothes and hiding the clothes he was previously wearing, which matched the description of the man in the shop.

Jenkins was seen taking items from behind the till Credit: South Wales Police

Jenkins was subsequently arrested at a property where officers discovered the knives.

"We are proud to have achieved the conviction of Jenkins for the victim who faced a traumatic ordeal at knife point while going about her daily job", Detective Constable Molly Thomas from South Wales Police said.

"Her courage to report this to the police and support our investigation needs to be recognised.”

Jenkins pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of a bladed article and was sentenced to five years and three months in jail.