Two cavers had to be rescued after they became trapped in an underground lake in north Wales.

More than 20 members of the North Wales Cave Rescue Organisation responded to the call after two people failed to return from a trip in the Croesor-Rhosydd mine complex in Eryri.

One of the trapped people emerged during the rescue and helped locate the other person, who had been too exhausted to make it above ground.

The pair were forced to retrace their steps after a boat used for crossing one of the underground lakes had become stuck and they were unable to dislodge it.

The second person had become exhausted as they went back on themselves, meaning they were unable to make it up the final climb, although they were uninjured.

They were then helped out of the cave by the rescue team.