Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster has announced his immediate retirement from professional football.

It is the second time Foster has hung up his gloves and comes just months after he rejoined the club.

Since his return to the Racecourse Ground in March, the 40-year-old has made 12 appearances for the club.

In a statement, Foster said: “The honest truth is that my performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself and I feel that now is the right time to retire."

More to follow.