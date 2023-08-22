Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Cymru Wales' reporter Lewis Rhys Jones

A chip shop owner from Penygroes in Carmarthenshire said she is overwhelmed by the support she has had from the local community after setting up a scheme to serve up £1 meals for families struggling with the cost of living.

Since the scheme started earlier last month, the chip shop has served more than 300 meals.

Sarah, who runs Mel's Chippy with her husband, told ITV News that she wanted to help parents who might struggle during the summer break.

She said: "The summer holidays are a long six weeks for parents and it's great to have that opportunity to provide something for them.

Mel's Chippy offer more than just chips in their £1 meal.

"I didn't know if I'd be able to run it for the whole six weeks because it's long."

However, since the scheme started, customers and local businesses have contributed money and food to help keep the scheme afloat.

She continued: "I've had a lot of donations along the way from the community, from businesses, from customers, from our suppliers and we've been able to do it for the whole holidays."

A fundraiser that Sarah set up on Monday has already raised more than £700, which will be put towards keeping the discounted meal scheme going.

Mel's Chippy in Penygroes, Carmarthenshire, has served more than 300 dishes over the summer holidays.

The chip shop has been serving traditional fish and chips, as well as fruit and a drink with the meals.

Mother-of-three Kay is one of the customers coming to the chip shop for the discounted meals.

She told ITV Wales: "When I'm thinking, 'What can I do in a budget?', it's really difficult," adding that the service has been important to her over the summer break.

Sarah said "we're just trying to make things a little bit easier for people."

Sarah's daughter Tiana also works for her mum at the chip shop three or times a week.

She's been overwhelmed by the support, saying: "We've had donations from people who bring stock in and other local businesses who can't help in quite the same way.

"It's been fantastic".

Sarah added: "I'd just like to say a massive thank you to everyone who have been so supportive - I can't quite believe it, it's all been a bit crazy. Thank you."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...