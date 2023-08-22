A gaming technology company that has worked on some of the world's biggest video games has announced it is opening a new European headquarters in Cardiff.

Rocket Science Corporation, which also has offices in Texas and New York, said the new Welsh studio could create more than 50 new jobs in the capital.

The company has worked on some of the best-know video games, including Fortnite, Call of Duty, Candy Crush and Among Us.

It will receive support from the Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund (EFF) for the move.

Rocket Science Corporation described themselves as the 'team (behind the team) behind many of the world's hottest games." Credit: PA Images

The gaming firm work with tech giants to help develop the platforms and tools to create games which are played by millions, as well as solving technical projects.

Its founder, Tom Daniel, was originally born in Bridgend but now lives in Austin, Texas.

He said: "For years, I have personally felt Cardiff has a huge amount of potential to offer to the global video games industry and I am over the moon that with the help of the Welsh Government and Creative Wales we have finally been to make this a reality."

The firm are behind some of the biggest games of the last ten years. Credit: PA Images

The Welsh Government Deputy Minister for Arts, Sport and Tourism, Dawn Bowden made the announcement, welcoming the tech firm to Wales.

Rocket Science will receive support from the Welsh Government's Economy Futures Fund (EFF) for its new base and to provide jobs for the coming years.

The government expect the new office will expand the video game sector in Wales.

Fortnite has an average of 239 million monthly players. Credit: Epic Games

The Deputy Minister described the new studio as a "game-changer for the sector".

The video-game sector in Wales has seen significant growth in the last ten years.

TIGA’s report on the Games industry in Wales in 2022 reported a 43% growth in the number of developers, from 98 developers in 2020 to 140 in 2022.

The government expect the new office will create more than 50 new jobs in Cardiff.

Meanwhile, Clwstwr Games Survey Wales 2021 said that the potential for growth in Wales is bigger than ever.

It is expected that there will be 3.1 billion video game users worldwide by 2027, resulting in a projected market volume of $521.60 billion.

Tom Daniel added: "I hope that we can play our part in enticing many more international games companies to come join us here in Cardiff in the not-too-distant future and make Cardiff the next great UK gaming hub, which I believe it can be."

