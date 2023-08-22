One of Wales' most iconic grassroots music venues has revealed plans for a "major" redevelopment.

Clwb Ifor Bach in Cardiff, which has hosted some of the world's biggest acts as they rose through the ranks, wants to increase its size so it can entertain up to 1,000 people and make the venue fully-accessible.

It says it has 18 months to raise the money needed for the plans.

Clwb Ifor Bach, which has hosted household names such as Coldplay, The Killers and Steterophonics, plans to use the derelict building next door to create 500 and 200-capacity spaces for bands to play in.

The redevelopment plans, which have been submitted to Cardiff Council, also include a roof top terrace.

The club is located on Womanby Street, one of the most important hubs for live music in the capital and Wales as a whole.

In a statement, the club said: "After 40 iconic years in the music industry, we want to secure the future of grassroots music in Wales, by under-going a huge redevelopment of our venue."

Having opened in 1983, it soon started hosting live music, with the likes of Kaiser Chiefs, Kasabian and George Ezra playing there over the years.

The music venue has also helped cement the careers of Welsh artists like Boy Azooga, Gwenno and Super Furry Animals.

The registered charity said it wants to maintain the "character, charm and heritage" Clwb holds whilst making the new venue fully accessible, and is asking for donations to help with the work.

With an 18-month deadline to raise the money needed to carry out the plans, Clwb admitted "inflationary pressures have impacted the cost since the initial concept designs were announced in early 2019."

It said: "We have the vision, the ambition, and the skills – what we now need is to raise the funds to deliver our plans and provide a new home for music in Wales."

