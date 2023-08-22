A man who was a passenger at the time of a car crash in which three people died has admitted to driving the same vehicle dangerously and without a licence just hours before the collision.

Shane Andrew Loughlin, 32, of Rumney, appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he admitted to two offences relating to driving on the M4 at around 10pm on Friday 3 March 2023.

The offences are not connected to the collision which later happened at 2.03am on Saturday 4 March near the St Mellons area of Cardiff, which left three people dead.

The fatal collision later happened near a roundabout off the A48 near St Mellons in Cardiff Credit: PA

Loughlin was charged with driving the Volkswagen Tiguan dangerously on the M4, as well as driving the vehicle while disqualified, following a South Wales Police investigation into the fatal crash.

Loughlin also filmed himself appearing to be inhaling from a balloon.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to both offences during the hearing at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court and is due to appear before Cardiff Crown Court next month for sentencing.

Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Darcy Ross and Eve Smith, both 21, were killed after the car they were travelling in is believed to have crashed into a wooded area off the A48 near St Mellons.

Loughlin and another passenger, Sophie Russon, 20, were left injured but survived the crash.

People gathered in the days following the crash to remember the victims in a vigil. Credit: ITV Wales

The five were discovered on Monday 6 March, around 46 hours after the crash happened.

They had been on a night out at The Muffler social club in Maesglas, Newport, on 3 March, before travelling to the Trecco Bay Caravan Park in Porthcawl.

They left the site and were last seen at about 2am in the Pentwyn area of Cardiff.

Prosecuting, Sophie Pennifold told magistrates that Loughlin had been disqualified from driving for 12 months from July 2022 but was seen getting in and out of the Tiguan at Castleton Esso at about 10.40pm on 3 March.

Ms Pennifold said CCTV footage showed “the defendant exiting, putting petrol in the car, walking to the kiosk to pay and driving away at 10.46pm”.

She described how Loughlin filmed himself driving as he inhaled from a balloon.

The vehicle is believed to have travelled from Newport to Porthcawl, before heading back to Newport through Cardiff.

“He appears to be filming, driving the vehicle with a balloon pressed to his mouth,” she told the court.

“This leaves no hands, or one hand with a mobile phone in it, on the wheel.”

Loud music could be heard playing in the videos, and the vehicle’s fuel and seat belt lights were illuminated, with the speedometer showing speeds of up to 80-90mph.

The court heard Loughlin has 21 previous convictions, including offences of dangerous driving, and is currently the subject of a community order.

Loughlin is set to appear before Cardiff Crown Court for sentencing on 5 September.

