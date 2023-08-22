A man has been charged with driving offences as part of an investigation into a fatal crash near St Mellons in Cardiff which left three people dead and two seriously injured.

Shane Andrew Loughlin, 32, of Rumney, is due to appear in court on Tuesday 22 August charged with dangerous driving and driving while disqualified on the M4 at around 10pm on Friday 3 March.

South Wales Police said the offences are not connected with the fatal collision which later happened at 2.03am on Saturday 4 March, but do involve the same vehicle.

Darcy Ross and Eve Smith, both 21 and from Newport, were found dead alongside Rafel Jeanne, 24, from Cardiff, in the early hours of Monday 6 March.

That was after the vehicle they were travelling in is believed to have crashed into a wooded area off the A48 near St Mellons.

Shane Loughlin, 32, and Sophie Russon, 20, were left critically injured.

