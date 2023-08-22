A man has been jailed for inciting prostitution for gain after he formed a relationship with a vulnerable woman.

Charles Frayne from Splott, Cardiff, befriended a woman over social media and developed a sexual relationship with her, during which he "gained her trust."

The 46-year-old went on to advertise the woman for sexual services online, as well as booking rental properties and taking a cut of her pay, Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard.

Frayne pleaded guilty before the victim was due to give evidence at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court. Credit: Media Wales

Detective Constable Sean James, from South Wales Police, said: “Frayne gained the female’s trust by paying for food and taxi before forming a sexual relationship...

"He then funded an advert on an escort website and caused her to become involved in prostitution."

Frayne initially denied the offence but pleaded guilty before the victim gave evidence in court.

Detective Constable James described the investigation as "lengthy and complex."

He added: “His [Frayne's] guilty plea reflects the strength of evidence against him because of the police investigation and the bravery of the victim.

“The impact on the victim has been devastating but she has been extremely resilient and patient since the start of this investigation.”

Frayne has been sentenced to ten months in prison, and will spend a total of three years and one month in prison due to being on life licence for a previous offence when he was arrested.

