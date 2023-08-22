A man has been jailed for rape and sexual assaults of children under 13 years old that had been going on for over six years.

Daniel Atkins, 33, from Bridgend, was convicted of further counts of sexual assault by penetration and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Detective Constable Leah Fox, who led the investigation, has encouraged any other complainants to come forward.

Following Atkins' arrest in May 2022, an investigation by South Wales Police revealed his abuse had been ongoing for a period of six years.

Detective Constable Fox said: “I want to pay tribute to the extreme bravery of the victims during the investigation. Their courage in reporting this sickening abuse to the police resulted in the conviction and lengthy sentence for Atkins."

She added: “We also encourage any other complainants to come forward and report offences that may have been committed against them."

Atkins was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with an extended period of five years on licence.

He will also be a registered sex offender for life.

