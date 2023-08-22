Parts of the popular mountain bike trail around Penmachno in Gwydir Forest will be closed down while 3.5 hectares of diseased larch trees are felled, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said.

A number of larch trees in the forest have become infected with Phytophthora ramorum, commonly known as larch disease.

NRW said sections of the mountain bike trail from Penmachno MTB car park will need to be closed for safety reasons while the work is carried out.

Gwydir Forest is home to a number of popular trails for mountain bikers, and boasts 25km of track near Betws-y-Coed and Llanrwst.

On the parts of the trial which are closed, bikers will be diverted onto local roads.

Gwydir Forest Park surrounds Betws-y-coed in Eryri National Park. Credit: PA Images

The project will begin on Tuesday, 29 August and it is expected to take three weeks to cut down the trees and transport them out of the forest.

Phytophthora ramorum, known more commonly as Larch disease, literally means "plant killer".

It is an intrusive mold which infects Larch and leads to the death of branches and leaves of infected trees.

To identify trees with this infection and other diseases, NRW carry out aerial surveys of Welsh forests using a helicopter every year.

The government body have a legal responsibility to cut down infected trees in order to prevent further spread.

Kath McNulty, NRW’s Team Leader for Forest Operations in North West Wales, said: “To comply with the notice, the trees will need to be removed to stop any further spread of the larch disease.

"Due to the location of the site, the work requires access management to keep everyone safe. This unfortunately means we are closing a section of the mountain bike trail and diverting routes onto our forest road for the safety of the public during the operations.

“Haulage and felling restrictions will be in place meaning there will be no trees felled or removed at weekends and during public holidays and we will work to reduce the impact on the local community wherever possible, but our priority is to keep everyone safe."