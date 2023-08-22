Passengers had to be rescued from a yacht by the RNLI after it ran aground.

Lifeboat crews were called to the incident at Llantwit Major Beach in the early hours of Monday morning.

One person was injured and needed to be helped from the boat, which was tipping over as it was battered by the surf.

The crew got the call just before 6am on Monday. Credit: Porthcawl RNLI

The yacht made a distress call to the Coastguard, which then led to RNLI crew members from Porthcawl receiving a pager alert just before 5:50am

Joining the Llantwit Major Coastguard Team, the group from Porthcawl travelled nearly 10 nautical miles to reach the emergency.

When they arrived, an RNLI volunteer from Llantwit Major had managed to get onto the boat. However, it was so close to shore a specialist boat was needed to get close enough.

Helm Chris Missen, who volunteers for Porthcawl RNLI, said: "Once I’d assessed the situation my immediate concern was for the casualty aboard, so I decided to put two crew ashore to assist the Coastguard team in getting the casualty off the yacht and to safety ashore.

"The Coastguard team member aboard the yacht alerted us to the fact that the casualty had become trapped beneath some loose items in the cockpit, they managed to free the casualty who was then helped to safety by our volunteer crew along with the other Coastguard team members."

He added: "The casualty was visibly shaken by the incident but otherwise not seriously harmed and was checked over by paramedics in a waiting ambulance."

The waves were about three metres high during the rescue, occasionally increasing to four or five metres. Credit: Porthcawl RNLI

The yacht was badly damaged and taking on water.

Volunteer Launch Authority, Aileen Jones MBE, said: "Our volunteer crew were woken early on Monday morning to the sound of their pagers and within minutes went from their beds and were out at sea on the lifeboats.

"When the pagers sound we never know what the call may be, but the crew are trained for all eventualities."

She added: "Following the call our crew arrived back at the station at around 8am, just in time to start their working week having already been involved in the rescue of a casualty from a stricken yacht."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...