Wales rugby player Elinor Snowsill has announced she is retiring from professional rugby.

The fly-half, who has played for the Wales team for over a decade, won a total of 76 Wales caps and has played in four World Cups.

As the game moved from amateur to professional, Snowsill was one of the first players to be awarded a full-time contract by the Welsh Rugby Union in 2022.

The 34-year-old first started playing rugby when she was 15. Since then, she has played for Cardiff Harlequins, Newport Dragons and Bristol Bears.

She will take up a new role with Cardiff Met University as the Player Development Lead. Credit: PA Images

She made her debut for Wales in 2009, and has been part of the major transformation of the women's game during that time.

Snowsill played for Wales in the Commonwealth games and toured the USA and England with the Barbarians.

She won her last cap for Wales playing in the Women's Six Nations earlier this year.

She has also been an active LGBTQ+ campaigner and has championed diversity in the game.

The WRU Interim CEO, Nigel Walker, described her as a "game changer of Welsh rugby".

He added: "To have someone so experienced and attuned to the demands and needs of professional rugby will be incredibly valuable to all the young players now playing the game and that have been inspired by how she played on the field and carried herself off the field."

In a statement she thanked her coaches, her family and the Welsh supporters. Credit: PA Images

Reflecting on her career, Snowsill, said: "It is bittersweet to announce my retirement from international rugby at this point.

"After years of being on a rollercoaster full of highs and many lows, it feels like we are really gaining momentum as a squad and are getting close to achieving great things within the game.

"I have no doubt the squad will go on to push rugby in Wales to new heights in the XV tournament, the 2025 Rugby World Cup and beyond.

Snowsill thanked her previous coaches, her family and people who have been "pivotal" to her career over the past 16 years.

She continued: "Thank you to the players who came before me. The women who worked tirelessly to keep Wales women on the map. Who juggled full time careers with international commitments, without any of the recognition and support we now get.

"Although not many may know their names, their legacy is woven into the fibre of the shirts we wear today."Finally, thank you to the loyal, passionate Welsh supporters. It hasn't been the easiest ride supporting us over the years, but I have no doubt you will be rewarded for your unwavering commitment by the continued success of the team."It's been one hell of a journey! Diolch yn fawr."

She retires from professional rugby with immediate effect.

