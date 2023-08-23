Reduced bus services could increase loneliness and isolation amongst older people, according to Age Cymru.

It is calling on the Welsh Government, local authorities, and bus operators to work together to "develop sustainable services for community across Wales".

The charity's warning that bus services "provide a lifeline to thousands of older people and if they are drastically cut, many could find themselves plunged into a life of isolation and loneliness".

It comes amid reports from the Confederation of Public Transport that Wales could lose up to a quarter of its services.

Welsh ministers say they are now working funding for the bus industry next year.

"The bus service provides a crucial lifeline for many"

Many elderly people use buses to attend hospital appointments or visiting their GP, according to the charity.

It adds that many catch a bus to buy food, access cash, pay their bills, socialise with family and friends, attend day centres, lunch clubs, and places of worship.

The charity also thinks that owning a car is not an option for many older people and taxis can be "prohibitively expensive, so together with community transport, the bus service provides a crucial lifeline for many".

Victoria Lloyd, Age Cymru's Chief Executive said the "impact of poor public transport on the lives of older people can be profound".

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "We provided the bus industry with vital support through the pandemic and announced a further £46m in May to support operators and protect the Traws Cymru network.

"Our priority up until now been ensuring services continue to run and that we are not facing wholesale collapse of the industry. We are now working on the funding offer for next year.

"We are supporting local authorities across Wales with bus-priority measures to keep passengers moving and make bus travel more attractive."

