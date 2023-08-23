A golf club in Rhyl has issued an ultimatum to teenage vandals who have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to its course and fleet of buggies.

Rhuddlan Golf Club says it has full face CCTV images of two young men and two women allegedly causing the vandalism.

Officials at the club say if they don't hand themselves in before the morning of Thursday 24 August, they will release the footage of the culprits onto the club's Facebook page.

They've said they are giving them two options to repay the damage caused:

Option one: do manual work at the club, at "minimum wage rate" until the £3,000 repairs and 26 staff hours are made good which they calculate at "80-100 hours (for) each individual."

Option two: repay the £3,000 damage plus 26 staff hours.

Club officials estimate the repair bill at around £3,000 with £2,000 damage to the buggies, £500 to repair the bunkers, greens and hedgerows on the course and another £500 for new security.

A statement on the golf club's Facebook page said: "Option 1 is our preferred choice as we hope these individuals will then appreciate the value of the hard work that goes into any business.

"Who knows it might actual help them change their ways and their futures!

"If they do not hand themselves in to the golf club by the time stated above, the full face 4k HD images of the four individuals will be posted on this page and the local community will soon identify them.

"We have received advice and we are within our rights to do this. Any names then given to us as a result will be forwarded onto police."

And in a message directly to the four individuals, a club spokesperson added: "You know we have the CCTV images. Two of you (females) looked directly into the camera, you then panicked. One of you put your hands on your head and then went to tell the other two males who were on or around our 18th green where you dumped the buggies.

"You all proceeded to run past five other CCTV cameras on your way to the car park exit after jumping over the clubhouse railings.

"Two of you (males) thought you were clever hiding your face from the cameras with hoods up but what you don’t realise is you had already been captured on the buggy compound CCTV and your jackets with reflective parts on them are very distinctive and easily identified.

"We hope you now do the right thing! Please share this post, so this message gets to the individuals and their parents quickly. Thank you."

Rhuddland Golf Club describes itself as the 'premier golf club in North Wales' and is regularly chosen for county and national championship events.

Full adult membership costs £720 a year.

