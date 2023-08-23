More than a dozen arrests have been made following protests at a hotel due to house asylum seekers.

In total, 17 people have been arrested in connection with the demonstrations outside the Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli, with "a concerning escalation of behaviour by some protestors" in recent days.

The majority of arrests have happened in the past week as Dyfed-Powys Police try to balance the rights of peaceful protestors with the rights of the hotel owners to get to work.

Police said the protests have caused "significant damage to the hotel grounds and property," with a rise in antisocial behaviour between 14 and 16 August.

The High Court last month decided to allow asylum seeker families to be housed at the hotel.

Carmarthenshire County Council had tried to appeal to the court, claiming the building's new use would mark a "material change of use from a hotel to a hostel."

The Home Office said there are no imminent plans to move asylum seekers into the Llanelli hotel, while assurances have been given it will only be used to house families.

Admitting the difficulties of policing the protests, superintendent Ross Evans, commander for Carmarthenshire, said: "The past few weeks have been a real challenge."

He added: “As a force, we fully recognise the concerns of residents and protestors. We are listening and responding to these concerns.

"We will continue to facilitate peaceful protest, however at times over the past week the behaviour of some individuals has gone beyond this. We will not allow unlawful behaviour to take place at these events."

The majority of people arrested have been released on bail but are prevented from going to the area around the hotel, with some not allowed to enter Llanelli or Wales.

On 18 August, Emmanuel Agius, 37, of Llys Y Morwr, Llanelli was found guilty of carrying three knives and cannabis, a Class B drug, in connection with the protests.

He has been given a 16-week suspended sentence and a curfew requirement.

