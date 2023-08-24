A domestic abuser has been jailed after punching his partner in the face and 'jabbing' her with a kitchen knife.

Anthony Foley, 44, from Aberdare, carried out the attack after his partner refused to have sex with him.

Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard officers arrived shortly after the incident but Foley had left the property.

He was later arrested and claimed in a police interview he had been acting in self-defence. He denied making threats, punching his partner and using a knife.

In court the 44-year-old violent offender pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm, assault by beating, criminal damage, theft and possession of an offensive weapon.

In an impact statement, t he victim said the attack had led her to have a mental breakdown and she now struggles to sleep. Whenever she closes her eyes, she said she hears the defendant screaming at her like he did during the incident.

She also said she used to be a sociable person but is not anymore.

Investigating officer Constable Jon Baber from South Wales Police said: "Foley is a dangerous, violent offender who now has to endure the consequences of his abhorrent behaviour," adding the victim "has shown tremendous bravery."

The judge described Foley's actions as "appalling, violent, and brutal."

He was jailed for three years and four months, and will have a restraining order after he is released from prison.

