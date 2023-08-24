A dog which was missing for more than 12 days was been saved in a dramatic rescue operation after getting stranded on a cliff edge.

Two coast path walkers and a fisherman spotted the dog, named Peppa, stranded in a " tricky cliff position" on the Llŷn Peninsula in Gwynedd on Wednesday and notified the Coastguard.

Aberdaron, Abersoch and Criccieth Coastguard rescue teams worked together with the Porthdinllaen RNLI to "extensively" search the area and rescue the dog.

Multiple Coastguards worked together to identify and rescue the dog. Credit: Abersoch Coastguard

The Coastguard described the rescue as "long and difficult", adding that the dog was stranded between Ogof Pren-coch and Porth Orion.

A helicopter was also deployed to help spot the dog amongst the cliffs.

Peppa, with her distinctive pink collar, was reported missing by her owners on 12 August.

The "l ucky dog" is now described as doing "incredibly well, considering her ordeal".

Friends of the owners are now looking after the dog whilst Peppa waits to be reunited with them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…