A new adventure attraction is set to open up the Principality Stadium's famous roof to visitors.

Principality Stadium, owned and operated by the Welsh Rugby Union, have commissioned a "year-round adventure experience" on the Cardiff skyline.

The early concept pictures appear to show a zip line or abseil line over the stadium's roof.

Profits from the attraction will go back into Welsh rugby, WRU's boss has announced.

Wire & Sky, the company behind the new attraction, have worked on similar projects at the O2, Wembley Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Cutty Sark and Liverpool FC’s Anfield.

Cardiff's Principality Stadium is the home of the Wales national rugby union team and has also held a number of large-scale concerts.

The attraction is due to open in March 2024 and it promises to include full disabled access to the experience.

Further details about plans yet to be announced.

"We’re delighted to confirm work on the stadium’s new roof experience is now fully underway, after being given the green light by the WRU Board," WRU chair Richard Collier-Keywood said in a statement on Thursday.

"Now this ambitious project will help us further utilise one of the major assets in Welsh rugby to reach its full potential as a major visitor attraction for thrill seekers and those who want to see Cardiff from a totally different perspective.

"This new venture will have a hugely positive impact on Welsh rugby, with all profits going back into the game in Wales from opening."

