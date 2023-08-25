Eleven dogs and puppies, including an "extremely skinny" labrador, were left with no food or water when they were found in dirty and unsanitary conditions in north Wales.

RSPCA Cymru attended an incident where two puppies were found dead, a labrador was found in an emaciated state and a German Shepherd was found tethered to a trailer.

It comes as the charity warns cruelty towards dogs is happening on a "massive scale" and that it is "stretched to the limit" trying to tackle the rise in incidents.

The inspector visiting said: "I could clearly see all of the ribs and hips on the Labrador, and could easily feel her spine, her teats were enlarged.”

She continued: “The dogs had no access to any suitable shelter, there was a sodden cushion on the ground near the German Shepherd and lots of empty dirty metal bowls."

RSPCA Cymru said there were no food or water bowls inside the caravan. Credit: RSPCA Cymru

In a caravan, she found eight black and chocolate Labrador cross puppies who were “very small”.

The inspector said: “Inside the caravan were lots of old cabinets resting up against the sides, empty boxes and it was very dirty – not the type of environment where puppies should be kept as there were lots of places the puppies could potentially become trapped and it was very unsanitary.

"I did not see any food or water bowls inside the caravan.”

Another of the most serious cases RSPCA Cymru attended last year was to a dog who had been admitted to a vets in a "close to fatal" condition after being left outside during scorching weather.

It comes as new figures reveal that there has been a ten percent increase in the last year of reports of intentional harm, neglect and abandonments, according to RSPCA Cymru.

In 2022, there were 3,379 reports made in Wales about cruelty to dogs, compared with 3,065 in 2021.

The most calls for dogs across Wales came in from Swansea (296), Rhondda Cynon Taff (294) and Cardiff (278) - with reports from each area increasing from 2021.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said the figures are "heartbreaking." Credit: RSPCA Cymru

RSPCA Cymru say cases of cruelty rise in the summer months and it is braced for its busiest time of the year.

The charity warns the cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and its services are "stretched to the limit.”

Gemma Cooper, deputy chief inspector for West and Mid Wales, said that "for hundreds of years dogs have been known as man’s best friend" but that the latest statistics "tell a different story."She said: "Dogs are the most abused animal in this country and we investigate more complaints about them than any other type of animal.

“Everyone who cares about animals will be sickened to know how many reports we receive about dogs being kicked, beaten, burned or worse."

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, added: “Right now, animal cruelty is happening in Wales on a massive scale and rising.

"It is heartbreaking that we are seeing such sad figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise."