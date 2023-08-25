Welsh singing star Katherine Jenkins has been named as the official sponsor of the Royal Navy's next-generation submarine hunter, HMS Cardiff.

The new vessel is the second of eight new boats designed to protect UK waters, the nation’s nuclear deterrent and aircraft carriers from the underwater threats.

Swapping a microphone for a ship's wheel, the mezzo-soprano officially became the ambassador for the ship in a ceremony onboard HMS Express in Cardiff.

She will be kept regularly informed of the sailors’ activities and deeds and send messages of support Credit: Royal Navy

She was given a tour of the waters around Cardiff on Wales' only permanent navy vessel.

The singer was then shown around HMS Cambria, the Navy’s headquarters in Wales, in Cardiff Bay.

She said: "I have always felt it such a privilege to support His Majesty’s Armed Forces and their families and the experiences I have had with them over almost 20 years will forever be amongst my most cherished.

“A lifelong role, I look forward to making more memories through this impressive new ship and serving with love and dedication."

The opera-star will receive the honorary title of sponsor, a role which historically served to give good luck and protection to a ship. She will be kept regularly informed of the sailors' activities and in return she will send them messages throughout their missions.

She will be regarded as a permanent member of the ship's company Credit: Royal Navy

The Type 26 Frigate which is being built on land next to the River Clyde, Glasgow, will be home to 160-or-so crew.

They come in at over 490ft in length and weigh nearly 7,000 tonnes.

HMS Cardiff's sister ship, HMS Glasgow, was built in the same site on the Clyde and was launched by its sponsor, the Princess of Wales, in December 2022.

HMS Glasgow, which is the ship's sister, was launched in December 2022. Credit: PA Images

Katherine has a long history working with the Royal Navy. In the past she has performed on Royal Navy boats, including twice on HMS Queen Elizabeth.

She added: "This is a particularly proud and poignant moment for me given that my Dad was part of the Navy. It feels like a real full-circle moment, and I know that he will be with me today."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…