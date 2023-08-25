A 26-year-old man has suffered "life changing" injuries after being reportedly hit by a white Audi in Cwmbran on Thursday.

Gwent Police said that two people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The force are investigating an assault at around 8:45pm on Thursday evening in Fairwater Way.

Officers say a man from Cwmbran, 18, and another from Newport, 24, both remain in custody following their arrest.

A man was reportedly hit by a white Audi in Cwmbran Credit: Media Wales

Detective Inspector Brendan Chambers, the senior investigating officer, said: “Officers will be making further enquiries at this time and we’ve established two scene guards in Fairwater Close and Fairwater Way.

“These will remain in place as this investigation progresses so it is possible that you might see ongoing police activity in the Fairwater area of Cwmbran.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Gwent Police.