The partner of a woman who died from a blood clot after she dislocated her knee has spoken of his desire to create more awareness about what happened to her.

Gemma Harries, 31, from Nantgaredig, died in January after dislocating her knee whilst celebrating at a hen party in November.

Gemma was originally treated in a hospital in Yeovil and after retuning home she received care from Glangwili Hospital, but the swelling did not go away.

"Her knee just didn't get better", her partner Joseff said.

"She couldn't really bend her knee that much and it resulted in her having a blood clot."

Gemma died Joseff's home in Whitland from pulmonary thromboembolism and deep vein thrombosis.

Gemma's family and friends have held concerts and rugby matches in her memory Credit: Family photo

Joseff Edwards said that he and her loved ones "miss her so dearly, we don't stop thinking about her."

He is now trying to raise more awareness of blood clot symptoms.

"When we’re in school and when we’re going through life, you get taught in first aid and stuff of looking for heart attack symptoms or stroke symptoms. You look at them, and you kind of know what to look out for", Joseff said.

“When it comes to blood clots- you don’t realise pins and needles are one of the signs, swelling’s another sign, you don’t really realise that.”

Blood clot symptoms:

According to the NHS, symptoms can include:

throbbing or cramping pain, swelling, redness and warmth in a leg or arm

sudden breathlessness, sharp chest pain (may be worse when you breathe in) and a cough or coughing up blood

If you think you may have these symptoms call 111 and operators will tell you what to do.

Joseff and a group of friends recently held a friendly rugby match and concert in Gemma’s memory and to raise money for good causes.

"Gem was really, really good with children, and children loved her….we thought, Plant Dewi- why not go for them for a local charity? Then, Wales Air Ambulance who attended to Gem on the day that she passed. So, they’re both very important charities."

Nantgaredig Rugby Club, where Gemma’s father is the chairperson, won the match 33-17, and the team were given an award in her memory.

"Of course, Gemma comes from Nantgaredig, so I think she’ll be looking down and saying ‘haha, I told you so’ - but it was nice to give the award to Nant, really.”

"It's been an emotional day...It's been a tough day, it's definitely been worth it and organising this it's definitely helped my head and my mindset, given me something to do, something to look forward to and to keep on top of things.

"It's definitely doing something good, out of something so bad."

It is thought that the events on Saturday 19 August have raised around £30,000 for the charities, and the number is continuing to grow as more people donate.

