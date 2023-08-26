Some rail services in Wales are set to be impacted as 20,000 staff across 14 train operating companies begin a 24-hour strike over pay and working conditions.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) has announced strike action for Saturday 26 August and Saturday 2 September.

The ASLEF Union has also announced industrial action for Friday 1 September.

The significantly reduced timetable means North Wales will have no Avanti West Coast services today (Saturday).

While the 14 TOCs involved in the action do not include Transport for Wales (TfW), the company says it expects its services to be “extremely busy.”

"Transport for Wales (TfW) is not involved in industrial action by members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) and members of the train driver’s union ASLEF," the company said.

"TfW services will be running but other train operators' services across the whole of Wales, England and Scotland will be limited.

"Some of our services are likely to be extremely busy as a result of the severely reduced timetable put in place by other operators."

The company has advised passengers to check their entire journey, including services operated by other rail operators as their service level may differ to Transport for Wales.

Workers at the following 14 train companies are expected to take part:

Avanti West Coast

c2c

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

LNER

Northern Trains

South Eastern

South Western Railway

Transpennine Express

West Midlands Trains

GTR (including Gatwick Express).

