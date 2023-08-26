A woman, who claims that she was forcefully arrested by South Wales Police officers, has received £40,000 in compensation from the force and a written apology.

Louise Badman claims three uniformed officers arrived at her apartment in Pyle in the early hours of September 12, 2020, and began knocking on the window.

She claims that, when she asked them why they were there, the officers said they were going to arrest her following allegations that she had harassed a man she had never met in person, but had interacted with on social media.

However, the case was dropped due to insufficient evidence and Ms Badma, 49, claims it was a "malicious false allegation."

The mother-of-one says she asked the officers if they had a warrant to search her property and when they said no, she says she asked them to return at a reasonable time in the morning with a warrant.

Louise Badman, 49, claims officers 'barged' into her Pyle apartment in 2020 Credit: Media Wales

She claims an officer put their hand through a window next to the front door, which she had opened to talk to them, turned a key in the lock and "barged" into the apartment.

"They grabbed me aggressively, pinned me to the wall and put my hands behind my back in an abnormal position while they handcuffed me," Ms Badman said.

She said she was "in a serious amount of pain and distress" due to the location of compressed herniated discs in her spine.

Ms Badman added: "I had no criminal record, no previous markers, and they had no reason to believe I was a threat. Yet they barged into my house in the early hours of the morning, I believe to catch me out like I was some sort of serial killer.

"I absolutely understand why, at times, police forces would want to act like that at such a time in the day, especially when the person they're looking to arrest is dangerous or a potentially serious criminal.

"I am not dangerous in any way, I am not a criminal and I'm definitely not a threat to anyone. I am five feet tall and I am disabled.

"What they did to me on that day was disproportionate and totally unnecessary following a malicious and false accusation that was made against me by a man I'd been critical of on social media."

Ms Badman has received an apology from South Wales Police and £40,000 compensation Credit: Media Wales

Ms Badman claims that she had no shoes on and that her pyjama trousers fell down twice during the arrest, including in the street as police were putting her into the back of the van.

She says she was taken to Bridgend Police Station for 18 hours and says that she was only given a blanket during her interview.

Ms Badman said: "I had to drink water by cupping my hands. It was an inhumane experience. I also asked for my medication for my back, my anxiety and for my asthma but those requests were also ignored.

"I feel that my basic human rights were breached throughout."

South Wales Police has now written to Ms Badman's solicitor three years after the incident with an apology and an offer to settle out of court.

She says she reluctantly accepted the offer on her solicitor's advice.

The apology, signed off by Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon, reads: "I am the Deputy Chief Constable and I have been involved in considering your claim against the police. I am sorry for the actions of our officers at your home on September 12, 2020, when you were arrested and handcuffed and I appreciate the distress caused to you.

Ms Badman claims she asked the officers to return at a reasonable hour when she says they came to her home Credit: Media Wales

"I have been informed that these events were traumatic for you and have damaged your confidence in the police and your health. I hope that this apology and the settlement of civil proceedings will rebuild your confidence in the police and start the healing process."

Despite receiving £40,000 from South Wales Police, Ms Badman says she "would give every penny back to turn [her] life back and change everything so that awful day never happened to [her]."

Responding to Louise's claims, DCC Bacon added: “I have apologised for the actions of officers when Ms Badman was arrested and handcuffed and for the distress this caused.

"I am aware that these events were traumatic and have damaged her confidence in the police as well as her health. I hope the apology and settlement of the civil proceedings will rebuild her confidence in the police and start the healing process."

