Arrests made after 'large illegal gathering' on Rhigos Mountain

A number of people have been arrested and a dispersal order was made following a 'large illegal gathering' of up to 200 people at the Rhigos Mountain.

A dispersal order was made in order to clear the area and police encouraged those attending to leave.

Road closures currently remain in place on routes leading up to the mountain from Hirwaun and Treherbert.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: " South Wales Police were called to reports of a large illegal gathering at Rhigos Mountain at the early hours of Sunday 27 August. Initial reports suggest there is approximately up to 200 people in attendance.

"A number of arrests have been made following a dispersal order which was issued earlier this morning to minimise disruption to the local community.

"We continue to urge those who are present to leave the area. Road closures remain in place on the routes leading up to the mountain from Hirwaun and Treherbert."

