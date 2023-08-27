Concern for 13-year-old Newport girl missing for almost a week

A missing 13-year-old girl has been urged to let police know she is safe and well as concern grows for her welfare.

Cacie Hawkeswood-James was last seen on Monday in Newport and has been reported missing.

She is believed to be wearing grey tracksuit trousers and a grey hoodie and has been described as having shoulder-length dark hair.

A spokesperson for Gwent police said: "Cacie, 13, who also goes by the surname Bowden, was last seen at around 2.40pm on Monday 21 August in Newport and officers are concerned for her welfare."

The teenager has known links to Cwmbran and has been urged to contact Gwent Police to confirm she is safe.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact the force on 101 or send a direct message on social media and quote log reference 2300281520.

