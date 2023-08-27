Dan Biggar announces retirement from Wales after Rugby World Cup

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar has announced his retirement after the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

The 33-year-old explained his reasons for retiring in his Mail on Sunday column, saying that, after 15 years since he turned up to his first camp, it felt like "the right time to walk away."

"I have a young family in France now and I don’t think it’s fair for me to keep getting on a flight every autumn, summer and Six Nations," he wrote.

"My eldest, James, is at an age where he has school shows and sports days and I don’t want to miss those moments."

Since making his debut as a 19-year-old against Canada in 2008, Biggar has played 109 Tests for Wales and is preparing for his third World Cup.

He has won three Six Nations titles and a Grand Slam with Wales, and was made captain for the 2022 championship and the summer Test series in South Africa.

Biggar added that "playing 10 for Wales takes its toll" and said he was "proud of how long [he had] lasted."

"I’ve always wanted to stop on my own terms. If I don’t retire myself then I know I will get pushed out eventually. Sam Costelow is coming through — it’s his moment now. I have seen so many great players get phased out by injury or selection and I didn’t want that to happen to me," he added.

He said that he had told Warren Gatland of his decision on Thursday morning.

"It’s been a tough old slog but there’s not much I would change. I’ll miss it dearly but hopefully I can look back at the end of the World Cup and know there’s not too much more I could have given to the shirt," he wrote.

Wales are set to begin their World Cup campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux next month.

Biggar is among a number of Welsh rugby internationals to announce their retirement this summer.

Former captains Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric, and scrum-half Rhys Webb also announced their retirements from international Rugby before the World Cup.

