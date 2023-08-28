A woman fell to the floor after being punched by a man at a family holiday park in North Wales.

Police are investigating following the incident, which happened at 10:30pm yesterday at Pontins in Prestatyn.

The force said CCTV footage showed that other people at the site may have seen the incident.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: "We’re investigating a domestic incident that occurred yesterday evening, Sunday 27 August, at around 22.30 hrs at Pontins in Prestatyn, near the Arcade by the car park.

"CCTV footage shows members of the public potentially witnessed the incident when a female was punched by a male, causing her to fall to the floor."

They have asked anyone who saw what happened to contact 101 quoting reference 23000810494.