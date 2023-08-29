The former mayor of Bristol has praised Wales for its "courage" to implement a default 20mph speed limit ahead of the introduction of the new law next month.

The English council voted to introduce 20mph speed limits throughout the city in July 2012 and was completed in September 2015.

But more than 8,000 people in Bristol had signed a petition to calling for it to be scrapped.

There too has been controversy around the new legislation in Wales, with both sides arguing strongly for and against the new speed limit.

The Welsh Government say the new law will be the "biggest step-change in community safety in a generation."

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the speed limit will make streets "quieter, reduce the scourge of noise pollution.

"Evidence from around the world is clear – reducing speed limits reduces collisions and saves lives", he said.

However, a petition calling for the law to be scrapped has received almost 22,000 signatures.

The new law is being introduced in Wales next month

ITV News looked at what impact the speed limit has had in Bristol and what Wales could learn from the city:

North Road in Southville, Bristol is a well-populated residential area where the former Mayor George Ferguson piloted a 20mph scheme

What is the scheme in Bristol?Bristol introduced a 20mph speed limit in six phases. The first area was implemented in January 2014, which covered central Bristol and borders the two pilot areas.

The process of introducing 20mph limits across Bristol was completed in September 2015.

Since its introduction, a recent report found the city saved an estimated £15,256,309 a year due to lower casualty figures.

Former Mayor of Bristol George Ferguson, considered it a success amid the criticism.

He said, "I just think it is wonderful that Wales have had the courage to do this, because there will be a lot of push back.

"I got people shouting at me all sorts of abuse, but now I get mainly love from people about it.

"The logic is 20mph eases the flow and it doesn’t slow you down and your journey across the city.

"There’s loads of nonsense talked about having to drive in low gear using more fuel. That is simply not true.

"Welsh Government is thinking about the people who don’t vote and that’s the children.

"I see 20mph as how you make a better city to the next generation. People who said thank you for 20 mph were parents who could see that their children felt safer.

"Hopefully, it goes along with also the question of reducing polluted air as 20mph certainly reduces emissions.

"You’ve got to try to take people with you, sometimes doing the right thing is really difficult until the people have experienced it, which is chicken and egg dilemma."

What does the evidence say?

According to a report conducted by the University of the West of England, a study looking into the impact in Bristol found that:

Average speeds on 20mph roads are now 21.8mph during daytime (7am to 7pm), and 24.1mph at night

On 30mph roads, average speeds are 25.1mph during daytime and 27.6mph at night

The estimated total number of injuries avoided each year is 4.53 fatal, 11.3 serious, and 159.3 slight injuries

The city saved an estimated £15,256,309 a year due to lower casualty figures

Mark Drakeford said," Evidence from around the world is clear – reducing speed limits reduces collisions and saves lives." Credit: PA Images

In June, First Minister Mark Drakeford said that the "streets will be quieter and will reduce noise pollution" after preparing to make the blanket speed limit to 20mph.

"I am confident if we all work together, we can make the necessary changes that will benefit us now and in the future."

Police officers have been stopping motorists to advise them ahead of the law change

However, Martin Evans, an advanced driving instructor in Bristol called for "balance between safety and letting people getting on with their journeys".

He said, "In Bristol there are some roads that I would argue maybe shouldn’t be 20mph.

"In some areas where you think why is this road 20mph and I think it might not be for safety reasons."

"It might be for pollution reasons, might be that the local residents want it, but it does affect the normal drivers sometimes.

"It’s a balance between safety and people getting on with their journeys."

"People might be driving for work, they might be doing a social visit but they want to get on with their journey and make good time and if you have a really low speed limit, it’s either people would tend to ignore it if they don’t think it’s right and then they get caught by a speed camera or they do stay within the limit, but are holding up everybody else around them.

Martin Evans said," People tend to ignore the 20mph speed limit if they don’t think it’s right and then they get caught by speed camera."

"So, it’s about the balance, it’s not all about road safety.

"The Welsh Government have got a problem because obviously for the rest of the country if there’s street lights then, that means it’s 30mph unless there are signs telling you otherwise.

"So, the change in the Welsh government is that it’s a default 20mph with street lights.

"In England, you have to put 20mph signs up every few 100 meters. So, you might be in a road that you’re not sure what the speed limit is and you’ll think is it a 30mph or a 20mph."

